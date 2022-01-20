AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80.

About AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.