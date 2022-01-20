Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $223.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.