Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 61,994 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.

On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

CRCT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 260,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,286. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

