Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 61,994 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 61,994 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,116.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,008 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.08.
- On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $322,480.73.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 148,020 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,382,257.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,308,600.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.
CRCT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 260,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,286. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,612,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
