Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.71

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 2652693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,486,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after buying an additional 562,418 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,873,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $946,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

