Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

SGOL opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34.

