ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ABM Industries by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.32.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

