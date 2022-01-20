Abyss Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $12.10 million and $286,409.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

