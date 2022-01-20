Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $38.77 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

