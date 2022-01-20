Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

