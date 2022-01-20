Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.55

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.55 and traded as high as C$19.00. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.59, with a volume of 15,477 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76. The company has a market cap of C$310.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$22.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

