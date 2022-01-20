Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 22,842 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

