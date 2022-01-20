Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 435 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

PH stock opened at $323.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.31.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

