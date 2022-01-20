Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 47.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 65.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $238.80 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

