Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

