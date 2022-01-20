Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.44 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $1,447,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $245.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

