Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 12,819 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.66. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

