Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 3,771 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

NYSE:MCK opened at $251.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.40 and a 200 day moving average of $213.95. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

