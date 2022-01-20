Adam C. Smith Buys 1,900,000 Shares of window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Stock

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) insider Adam C. Smith bought 1,900,000 shares of window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £1,387,000 ($1,892,481.92).

Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 74.40 ($1.02) on Thursday. ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 76 ($1.04). The company has a market cap of £59.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT's dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

