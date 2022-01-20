Adams (LON:ADA) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA)’s stock price was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.10). Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.92.

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.