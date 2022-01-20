Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,223.45

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,223.45 ($43.98) and traded as high as GBX 3,284 ($44.81). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,266 ($44.56), with a volume of 561,893 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,850 ($38.89) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,245 ($44.28) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,734.50 ($37.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,061.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,223.45.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

