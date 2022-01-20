Adshares Price Reaches $2.28 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00005431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00194755 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,600 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

