AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.95% of AdvanSix worth $44,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

