Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$7.11. 246,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

