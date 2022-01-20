Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,354 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in WestRock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

