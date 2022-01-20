Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

