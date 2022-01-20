Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSF opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

