Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 6.90% of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLQD opened at $36.88 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ Global Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

