Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MFC. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.