Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.