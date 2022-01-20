Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,243 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VMware by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

