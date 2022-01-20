Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,565 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

