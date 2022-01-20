Aeron (ARNX) Price Down 96.1% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $8,174.06 and $53,090.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 96.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

