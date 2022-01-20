Aeternity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.90 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $37.16 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,511,375 coins and its circulating supply is 349,690,432 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

