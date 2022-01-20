Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

