Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,300 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG traded up $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $152.07. 5,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.65. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

