Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

