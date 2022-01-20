Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Aflac worth $79,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 46.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 13.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Aflac by 94.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 677,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 329,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.