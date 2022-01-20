Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.99

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.99 and traded as high as C$33.95. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$32.87, with a volume of 81,904 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFN. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.13.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.99. The firm has a market cap of C$617.63 million and a P/E ratio of 53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.