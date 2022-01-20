AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.80

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.80 and traded as high as C$8.17. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 175,255 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market cap of C$554.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.80.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

