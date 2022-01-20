agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.75

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

Get agilon health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.