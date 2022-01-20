Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.63 ($0.28). 961,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,584,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.80 ($0.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.47 million and a PE ratio of 206.25.

Agronomics Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

