Aidos Kuneen Hits Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $231,492.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,988.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.00 or 0.07506610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00328975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.16 or 0.00884333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00073750 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00477952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00256265 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.