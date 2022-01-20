Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.