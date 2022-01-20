Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 10,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

About Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

