Akroma Market Capitalization Tops $90,666.09 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Akroma has a market cap of $90,666.09 and approximately $118.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.54 or 0.07497872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.