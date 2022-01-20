Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.71.

TSE AGI traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$9.07. 767,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -145.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.63.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

