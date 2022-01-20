Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Down 2%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($1.02). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($1.04).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.28.

Albion Technology & General VCT Company Profile (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

