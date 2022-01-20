Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0532 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $206.19 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00301212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00084232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00121278 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

