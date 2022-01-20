Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.