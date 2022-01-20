Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Earns Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ASTL stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.15. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of C$11.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.27.

